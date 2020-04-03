SUNBURY — The Salvation Army will host a food distribution day from 1 to 3 p.m. today at its Sunbury location at 40 S. Fourth St.
Jessica Duperree, co-captain of the Salvation Army, said the need since the COVID-19 crisis is so large that they scheduled this distribution day. They have 60 people signed up as of Thursday but are prepared for more walk-ins. The phone has been constantly ringing for individual pick up the last few weeks, she said.
Clients will park and wait for a volunteer to bring the pre-packed box of food to the car. They have canned and dry goods, meat, bread, fresh produce, milk and breakfast items, she said.
Volunteers will wear gloves, face masks and keep their distance from each other and the clients, she said.