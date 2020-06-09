SUNBURY — The Sunbury Salvation Army will hold a food distribution today and Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until boxes are given out.
Co-Captain Jessica Duperree said there is no need to call ahead. Anyone who received a box last week are able to come again.
People are asked to come to the back of the building at 40 S. Fourth St. and follow the social distancing tape.
Follow the Sunbury Salvation Army on Facebook to keep up do date with food distribution and other ways they are serving this summer, Duperree said.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER