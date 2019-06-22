SUNBURY — May the best sandwich win.
Sunbury Revitalization Inc. is hosting the second annual Sandwich Stroll from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 29 in downtown Sunbury with 17 eateries competing for the tastiest treat. Participating are McGuigan's Public House, The Squeeze In, The Dip-In, Frank & Mellie's, Little Addy's Cafe, Dynamic Wings Express Hurr's Ice Cream, Mary's Jams, Jellies & More, AleeBanese Food, Original Italian Pizza and Restaurant, Cocina Tica, Big Mambos Latin Bistro, B&Gs Spot, The Hotel Edison, Pop Snyder's Lunch, Route 61 Roadhouse, Sunbury Sub Shop and Marlin's Sub Shop.
"Sunbury has so many sandwich shops," said SRI Executive Director Sierra Woodling. "It's obvious people support it, so we wanted to celebrate it."
Last year's winner was Pop Snyder's Lunch with the judge's choice and people's choice. Little Addy's Cafe was the people's choice runner up.
Woodling said last year had quite a few Italian sandwiches as well as popular staples from longtime shops. Pop Snyder's and Addy's made special sandwiches for the event that received top honors, she said.
Big Mambos Latin Bistro 9-11 N. Center St. is one of the newest sandwich shops in the city. Co-owner Nicki Rodriguez said she is looking forward to participating.
"It's great for the community," she said. "I hope a lot of people come out for it. We need more things like this so people have things to come into the area to do."
The sandwich they are entering is the Cuban, their biggest seller. It's Dominican style pulled pork, applewood carving ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard on roasted ciabatta bread.
Tickets are $10. Hungry participants can buy tickets in advance on evenbrite.com, at the SRI office during regular business hours or on event day if tickets have not sold out. People can start picking up their sample tickets at 10 a.m. Saturday at the SRI office (450 Chestnut St. inside the Albright Center for the Arts). There will also be live music.
The winner gets a trophy. Ticket sales are split between the shop owners and SRI to cover the costs of the event.