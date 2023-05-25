SUNBURY — The Sunbury Sandwich Stroll is set for June 3 with a former UFC star lending his taste buds and judging skills on which city business makes the best sandwich.
The event will be held during the Summer Kick Off event and organizer Peterson Toscano said he is excited.
"It is going to be so thrilling because of how excited the vendors are," he said.
"They are getting paid for the sandwich, but they would do it for free I bet because they are so excited."
Former UFC star Tim Boetsch will be one of the guest judges for the event that will feature live music on Market Street and 12 area businesses participating in making a specialty sandwich.
Ellen Boyer, of the Shikellamy High School drama program, is serving as the second judge and there will be a third mystery judge, Toscano said.
Those participating include Mama G’s Bakery making a smoked chicken panini; Marlin’s Sub Shop, preparing a roast turkey with a twist; Fetter's Market making a handcrafted chicken sandwich; Sunbury Sub Shop, preparing the classic regular sub; The Hound & The Moon Bakery, making a chocolate chip cookie sandwich; The Squeeze-In, with a hot dog with topping of participants' choice; The Diner and Bingo, serving a diner meatball hoagie; Midtown Bistro, making a beef on a bun; OIP preparing an Italian sub; Sweet Dreams Cheesecake Emporium, creating a fudge brownie sandwich; Santana’s Soulfrito, making a beef and cheese empanada; and Little Addy's with a creation to be announced later.
Toscano said tickets are $10 for 10 tickets, and the deadline to purchase is Saturday at midnight.
People can buy tickets online at sunburyrevitalization.org
The event will be held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The event is sponsored by Sunbury Revitalization Inc., and organized by the Sunbury Old Towne Neighborhood Association.
Mayor Josh Brosious said he is excited for the sandwich stroll to be part of the Sunbury Summer Kickoff event that also is happening on June 3.
"I am excited for all the businesses to showcase their food," he said. "We are happy they are part of the day with us."
Weis Markets and STEAM Innovation Labs are sponsors of the event.