LEWISBURG – Volunteers with the Central Susquehanna Valley chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, part of Everytown for Gun Safety, will gather tonight for a vigil honoring the seven-year mark of the Sandy Hook School shooting, which took the lives of 20 children and six educators.
The event will take place at 6:30 p.m. at United in Christ Lutheran Church,1875 Churches Road, Lewisburg.
This vigil, said organizer Rebecca Perez, "is one of a series of vigils, more than 400 in all 50 states across the country commemorating the Sandy Hook shooting and asking lawmakers to do more to #EndGunViolence."
The national vigil is Wednesday, in Washington, D.C., Perez said.
"Our goal is simple," Perez said late Monday afternoon. "The gun violence prevention movement will unite to support the families and communities impacted by gun violence, educate, continue to raise awareness, and keep this critical issue front and center throughout our nation."
Asked if the Moms Demand Action movement has made progress, Perez said, "I think the movement has been helpful in increasing the conversation about gun violence and about opportunities to try to reduce the incidence as well as the impact of gun violence."
Vigils such as this one, she continued, "I believe are taking us in the right direction."
Besides remember those lives lost at Sandy Hook, Shari Jacobson, of Lewisburg, believes "we have to look forward as well. We have to honor the people whose lives were taken. And also look to future actions to prevent such tragedies as this from happening again. The gun violence we have seen involving children is just inexcusable. This is unacceptable in the country with our kind of resources."
In the seven years since Sandy Hook, Moms Demand Action volunteers and other gun violence prevention advocates have fought to strengthen America’s lax gun laws, Perez said.
The movement includes volunteers, survivors of gun violence and their loved ones, community leaders, moms, dads, and all who share a vision of bringing an end to gun violence in America through common-sense legislative and personal solutions.