SUNBURY — A family of five in Sunbury had a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus on Tuesday night.
The Caruso family consists of Lisa and her adult child Kris and her 11-year-old son River and Kris's children, 4-year-old Mary Lee and 2-year-old James. Kris said she recently relocated from Tennessee.
"We left everything there," said Kris Caruso of herself and her two children. "We left our whole life behind."
The Caruso family are one of seven struggling families benefitting from the sixth annual Santa's Miracle Gift of Giving this year. Victoria and Kristine Rosancrans, who play Santa and Mrs. Claus in Sunbury, partnered with the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way this year to distribute gifts for families.
"This year we assisted seven families for a total of 45 people," said Victoria Rosancrans. "All families received gifts, turkey, food boxes, laundry detergent, toilet paper and gift cards. Every child received a winter coat and hats and gloves."
Kris Caruso said her mother Lisa has been a "Godsend" for letting her and her children live with them in Sunbury "at the drop of a hat."
"We've been here for three months," said Kris Caruso. "Sunbury seems nice and there are a lot of caring people here."
Lisa Caruso said she is "truly touched" by the generosity of the Rosancrans.
Rosancrans assumed the role of Santa following the death of Ray Defacis in March 2018. Defacis played Santa for more than 30 years with four of those years in the city near Cameron Park and in the annual Santa Parade.
"The charity is successful because of local donors and from as far away as California," said Rosancrans. "We were creative this year due to COVID and tried to keep out our donors safe. We set up an Amazon wish list so they could shop from the safety of their home. However, many wanted to shop local."
Other families received their gifts over the weekend, Rosancrans said.