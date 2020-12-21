Santa jumps in fire truck, tours Winfield

By Rick Dandes
rdandes@dailyitem,com
WINFIELD — A light snow shower provided the perfect backdrop for a Santa Parade, conducted by the Union Township Fire Company on Sunday afternoon.
Playing Santa was Greg Wagner, who said, “This is the first year we’ve done this.”
It’s also the first time he’s played Saint Nick.
“I got told I was going to be Santa Claus,” Wagner said, laughing. “As a team player you have to take the hit every now and then.”
Fire Company President Chris Benfer came up with the idea, Wagner explained.
Minutes later Wagner donned the bright red costume and long white beard.
He got the festive suit from one of the company’s members, the pastor at Crossroads Nazarene Church near Milton.
“It has been such a topsy-turvy world this year,” Wagner said. “We’ve seen other fire departments doing this, so we decided to give it a shot.” Members of the fire departmetn wanted to “do something that can put some smiles on people’s faces,” he said. “It’s been a tough year for everybody. We came up with a game plan and we’ll see how it goes.”
The plan was put together in a week, Benfer said. “We had been talking about this every year. But at some point we just figured to do it now.”
The parade route began at the fire station, wound its way from Riverbreeze Avenue to Gorver Drive and Fox Ridge Lane then on through downtown Winfield to Ridge Road before finishing on Reitz Avenue.
“We picked a route that passed by neighborhoods where housing developments are,” Benfer explained.
“We wanted to stay away from state routes and not impede the normal traffic flow.”
Sirens blared and loudspeakers played Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer, as the parade drove down Riverbreeze Avenue just after 1 p.m.
In the caravan was the company’s fire engine, tanker and support vehicles.
Along the way, Wagner’s job was to wave to the kids from his seat in the fire engine and toss candy treats.
“Hopefully, we’ll have a decent turnout,” he said.
Another reason for the parade was to increase the visibility of the fire company. Members said they hope the Santa Parade becomes an annual event.
“We want the public to see our involvement in the community,” said Benfer. “We’ve noticed that these kinds of parades have become popular, and we are always trying to find different ways to get out in the community.”
A side benefit would be if people would consider joining the company in some capacity, Wagner said.
“I think this will be fun,” Wagner said. “I think it will be fun for everybody.”
“I was told that there were some kids in the community that were really looking forward to this,” Benfer said. “That’s all we could ask for.”