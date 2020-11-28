SUNBURY — Santa will arrive in Sunbury today and be stationed at the Santa House along Cameron Park.
At 4 p.m. today, Santa will be making his way through the city by firetruck. Santa is encouraging residents to watch for him from their own porch, if possible. If you are walking to see Santa on another block. Please remember to social distance and wear a mask.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will do porch visits with children from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Santa House. Masks must be worn when on the Santa House porch.
Santa will start at the ice skating rink and head to Memorial Drive to Memorial Acres, down Sixth Street to Arch, Arch to Fifth Street, Fifth to Weis Markets on North Fourth Street, Fourth to Reagan Street, Reagan to Susquehanna Avenue, Susquehanna to John Street, John to Edison Avenue, Edison to Second Street, Second to Spruce Street, Spruce to Fourth Street, Fourth to Walnut Street, Walnut to 10th Street, 10th to Fairmont Avenue, Fairmont to Reagan Street, Reagan to Catawissa Avenue, Catawissa to Market Street, Market to the Santa House.
Sunbury Litefest has adjusted the Santa house hours, to virtual visits twice a week and in-person visits once a week. Monday and Wednesdays starting Nov. 30 until Dec. 23, Zoom, FaceTime or phone calls will be offered. In-person visits are Fridays 5:30 to 730 p.m.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will do porch visits at the door of the Santa House. There will be a decorative barrier separating the visitors from Santa and Mrs. Claus. Masks must be worn by anyone coming on the porch. Pictures may be taken in front of a decorative barrier.
There will not be hours on Dec. 4, as Santa will have hours from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3 for SRI’s Late Night Shoppers event.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be reading for the children live on the City of Sunbury's Santa House Facebook page at 2 and 6 p.m. Dec. 24.
To schedule a FaceTime or Phone Call. They can text or call Victoria Rosancrans at 570-975-5951.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER