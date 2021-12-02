MILTON — The Milton Winterfest Committee will host the third annual Santa Sleigh Run this Saturday on Bound Avenue in the borough.
Co-organizer Seth Reitz is prepared to test his completed sleigh against other competitors. Registration starts at 1 p.m. and the race starts at 2 p.m. in the big parking lot near McDonald’s.
“Building a sleigh is a good time for families,” said Reitz. “It’s silly and it’s meant to be something fun to do.”
Reitz constructed his sleigh using two wooden dollies and a large board bolted between them. Using scrap wood, he constructed a seat. Using foam board, he painted it red and fashioned it to look like the side of a sleigh. With an added rope, it’s ready to be pulled.
His sons, ages 13 and 15, will be helping him in the race, but they don’t know that yet, he said. They will all be dressed up.
Reitz said attendance has been low in the past, but he hopes more people will come out this year. The National Honor Society from Milton Area School District will be participating.
“Sleds can be anything: wagons, strollers, trash carts,” said Reitz. “They can be elaborate or as simple as you want.
Co-organizer Brenda Reeder said participants must form a three to five-person team and construct a sleigh out of anything they wish: cardboard, plastic or wood. Only people can pull the sleigh. A team member from the committee will ride in the sleigh dressed as a holiday character. The team members will serve as the reindeer to power the sled down Bound Avenue in Milton.
Age groups are elementary, middle school, high school, adults and families. There will be various timed heats to accommodate all racing teams. Prizes will be awarded for most creative sleigh, best costumes and best time, she said.
The entrance fee is one non-perishable food item per participant, she said.