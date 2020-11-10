NORTHUMBERLAND — The arrival of Santa Claus in the borough of Northumberland will take place on Nov. 30.
Residents are encouraged to stand on the sidewalks and porches throughout town as Santa travels through the streets compliments of the Northumberland Fire Department. He will take a longer route than normal through town so he can wave and smile to all the children.
Santa will then be at his office at King Street Park on Friday and Saturday evenings in December until Christmas from 6 to 8 p.m. Children will visit with him on the porch in order to keep appropriate social distancing.
An official parade route will be released closer to the date.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER