HUMMEL'S WHARF —Pennsylvania House Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, R-108, Sunbury, is opening a new satellite district office in the Susquehanna Valley Mall.
The opening date has yet to be announced, but it is expected to be open the public "sometime in September" according to a press release.
The office will be open Mon.-Fri., 1-4 p.m. The reason for opening a new office, Culver said, "is a significant demand for increased access to our offices, as well as direct requests from Snyder County residents."