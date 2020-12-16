SUNBURY — Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor announced he will seek retention election by placing his name on the ballot in 2021.
A judge seeking to retain his seat on the bench when his term is about to expire must notify the Department of State of his intention by Jan. 4, 2021.
“I believe my nearly 20 years of experience is something that everyone can rely on, that I will continue to be a fair, knowledgeable and hard-working jurist," said Saylor in his announcement.
Saylor was first elected to the bench in November 2001 for a 10-year term. He was retained for a second term in November 2011. He is eligible now by virtue of a recent amendment to the Constitution of Pennsylvania in 2016 extending the retirement age of judges to age 75. Saylor is presently 70.
Saylor has been president judge for the past five years, and chairman for the Northumberland County Prison Board. Last year, he also served as president of the statewide Pennsylvania Conference of State Trial Judges. He continues to preside over major criminal and civil cases, as well as matters involving children and youth services, and served as a co-editor of Pennsylvania’s original Bench Book on foster care cases.
Saylor has been married for 49 years to his wife, Marty. They have two children and three grandchildren. Saylor was admitted to the bar in 1974, after graduating from the Penn State Dickinson School of Law. Prior to going on the bench, he was a practicing attorney with a Sunbury law firm, now Wiest, Muolo, Noon, Swinehart & Bathgate. Saylor and his wife reside in Northumberland.
The salary of $187,400 will remain the same in 2021, with no cost of living increase.
