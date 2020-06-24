SUNBURY — Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor entered an order earlier this month rejecting the plea deal of a Trevorton man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
The plea deal for Sabian Ebersole, 20, was for a sentence of three to six years for the shooting death of David Rivera over a $20 drug deal on Jan. 24, 2018. The sentencing guidelines for deadly weapons enhancement call for a minimum of 4 1/2 years imprisonment, Saylor said in an order from June 3.
There is "ample evidence" that a rifle was used as a deadly weapon by Ebersole and the coroner testified that Rivera's death was a gunshot wound to the torso, Saylor said.
Ebersole, who has been incarcerated since Jan. 25, 2018, was arrested when he was 17.
The plea was negotiated after the three witnesses had unreliable and inconsistent statements and accounts of the night. Ebersole was set to go to trial on criminal homicide, two felony counts of aggravated assault and drug conspiracy and three misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, possessing an instrument of crime and reckless endangerment.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER