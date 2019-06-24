SUNBURY — Convicted murderer Scott Schaeffer will get the rare chance of clearing his name in court this week.
The 53-year-old Sunbury man served 17 years in prison for the 1986 beating death of Rickey Wolfe at a Montandon boat launch. He was convicted, along with Billy Hendricks, of Sunbury, and both received life sentences for the killing.
In 2007, Schaeffer and Hendricks were granted new trials when evidence emerged showing both men were not at the boat launch the night of the murder. They both pled no-contest to the crime and were freed that year.
Five months ago, Schaeffer filed a petition for a legal exoneration in the County Court of Common Pleas.
Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor recused himself from the hearing saying "upon due consideration, it is more appropriate under the circumstance for the matter to be heard by an out of county judge."
The hearing will be held at 1:15 p.m. Thursday before Judge Lawrence Clark Jr. of Dauphin County.
Schaeffer and his fiancee Lisa Kuhns McCollum, of Sunbury, are anxiously awaiting the hearing.
"This is something that has been a long time coming and it has affected my family and fiancee," Schaeffer said. "All we want is our day in court."
Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz turned the case over the state Attorney General’s Office. The attorney general’s office does not comment on ongoing cases.
Schaeffer's attorney, Joel Wiest, of Sunbury declined to comment.