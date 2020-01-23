SUNBURY — Two high-profile court hearings were among 11 court proceedings to be canceled in Northumberland County Courthouse on Thursday due to a scheduling conflict with a senior judge.
Those hearings included a sentencing hearing for former Northumberland County Chief Probation Officer Jimmy Jason Cortelyou, who pleaded guilty to stealing more than $31,000 in house arrest funds from the probation department between 2014 and 2016; and a bail hearing for Derrick Hugh Carlisle, 44, of Mayfield, N.Y., who is facing firearms charges in Point Township after a fatal hit-and-run in New York. PFA hearings were also canceled.
Lycoming County Senior Judge Dudley N. Anderson was scheduled for two different counties, according to court administration.
Carlisle was rescheduled for 10 a.m. Jan. 31 in front of Judge Hugh Jones. Cortelyou does not have a new court date yet.
Cortelyou pleaded guilty in October to one felony count of theft by failure to make the required distribution of funds. Cortelyou started in May 2014 and was fired on Feb. 10, 2016, after alleged "discrepancies in the records of receipts" were found in the house arrest program, according to a press release from Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor in 2016. Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz on March 11, 2016, referred the case to the attorney general's office.
Deputy Attorney General Nicole Forzato, the lead prosecutor in the case from the office of state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, and defense attorney Brian Perry, of Perry Shore Weisenberger & Zemlock, in Harrisburg, were both at the courthouse on Thursday.
Police said Carlisle was operating a red 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck that had damage consistent with the accident in Northampton, N.Y. that killed 46-year-old Andria Berger, of Broadalbin, N.Y. Her body was found by a passerby on the side of Route 30 on the morning of Nov. 17. Police determined the driver left the scene sometime between 10 p.m. Nov. 16 and 7 a.m. Nov. 17.
Authorities tracked his pickup truck through GPS navigation around 9:30 p.m. Nov. 17 in Point Township and Carlisle was taken into custody without incident. After Carlisle was taken into custody, he said he didn't realize the gun he was carrying was stolen even though he claimed to have found it at the marina where he worked. He is not licensed to own a gun, police said.
The Daily Gazette reported that Carlisle is accused of one felony count of leaving the scene of a fatal accident, which occurred along a stretch of Route 30 near Sacandaga Outdoor Equipment. Point Township Police in Northumberland County charged Carlisle with felony counts of receiving stolen property and possessing a firearm without a license.