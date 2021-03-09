DANVILLE — A new scholarship, the Victor and Linda Marks Career Scholarship Fund, has been created to benefit students pursuing careers in the health care field, said Katie Simpson, of the Community Giving Foundation, Danville.
The award is for $500, and the first scholarship will be given this school year.
Students focusing on nursing, pre-medicine, pre-dentistry, or pre-veterinary programs are included in the health care field category. Special consideration will be given to students with financial need and those who have demonstrated service to their community.
“Linda and I have both enjoyed rewarding careers in health care and would hope that others so inclined are not precluded from entry due to lack of funds,” said Victor Marks, fundholder.
The Marks are active in the Danville community and have been connected with the Community Giving Foundation for many years. They previously established the Victor and Linda Marks Family Fund to support area nonprofit organizations serving Montour County.
“We feel very fortunate to have grown up, worked and raised our family in this wonderful community," Victor said. "Danville has been good to us, and we wish to make it an even better place.”
Contributions can be made to both of the Marks funds online at csgiving.org (click Donate and search “Marks”), or by mail to the Community Giving Foundation, Attn: [fund name], 725 West Front Street, Berwick PA 18603.
To apply for this scholarship and other opportunities available through the Community Giving Foundation, visit csgiving.org and click on “Scholarships."
Danville is an affiliate of the Community Giving Foundation, which manages nearly 300 charitable funds and makes grant investments throughout the region to improve the quality of life in the Central Susquehanna area.
For more information, visit csgiving.org or call the foundation at 570-752-3930.