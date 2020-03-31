DANVILLE — The Kyle “Bucky” Kizis Memorial Scholarship Fund was established under the Danville Area Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Central Susquehanna Community Foundation, in memory of Kyle, a Danville Area High School junior who passed away earlier this month. A competitive and fun-loving member of the Ironmen baseball and bowling teams, he had recently qualified for the state bowling championships.
Kyle was a source of laughter for everyone that knew and loved him. Through this scholarship fund, he will be remembered for his charming personality and how easily he could make people smile. The Kizis family hopes to award the first scholarship in memory of Kyle in 2021.
Contributions can be made to this Fund online at csgiving.org (click Donate and search “Kizis”), or mail to the Central Susquehanna Community Foundation, Attn: Kyle “Bucky” Kizis Memorial Scholarship Fund, 725 W. Front St., Berwick, PA 18603.
The Danville Area Community Foundation is an affiliate of the Central Susquehanna Community Foundation, which manages more than 280 charitable funds and makes grant investments throughout the region to improve the quality of life in the Central Susquehanna area. For more information, visit csgiving.org or call the Foundation at 1-866-454-6692.