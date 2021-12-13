DANVILLE — The Community Giving Foundation: Danville has established the David L. Price Scholarship Fund, in honor of the long-time educator.
In 1984, Price became the principal at Danville Area High School, where he inherited a dedicated staff and many talented students. In 2004, he became superintendent of East Lycoming School District. After retiring with 39 years of service in public education, Price was invited to serve as interim superintendent in Danville, which he did in 2011 and again in 2016.
The David L. Price Scholarship Fund will benefit students residing in the Danville Area High School service area who are graduating from Danville Area High School or Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech. Consideration is given to students pursuing education at a trade, 2-year, or 4-year school. Students must demonstrate a good attitude, good citizenship, leadership qualities and participate in school activities. Special consideration will be given to students with financial need.
Contributions can be made to this fund online at csgiving.org (click Donate and search “Price”), or by mail to the Community Giving Foundation, Attn: David L. Price Scholarship Fund, 725 West Front St., Berwick PA 18603.