SELINSGROVE — The Selinsgrove Area School Board unanimously accepted, without public comment, the resignation of Middle School Assistant Principal Christopher Morrison at Monday night's remote meeting on Zoom.
Morrison is the lead suspect in a Snapchat solicitation case. According to a search warrant issued by Selinsgrove State Police. According to the warrant filed in Snyder County, Morrison confessed to the parent of a teen to soliciting nude photos. That case is currently under investigation. As of Monday, no arrests have been made.
Meanwhile, the board passed by an 8-1 vote — with only board member Matthew Slivinski voting no — a proposed for the final 2020-2021 school year budget of $44.63 million. That budget is now available to the public for comment for 30 days. A final vote will be taken on June 29, the date of the next school board meeting.
District business manager Jeffrey Hummel said the budget was a decrease of 1 percent from the 19-20 budget. "And there is no tax increase," he said. The real estate millage remains at 69 mills.
There is a budget deficit of $1.67 million to be covered from the $9.1 million in fund balance reserve, Hummel said.
Board President Dennis Wolfe noted that the proposed final budget is not set in stone. Hummel agreed that there are factors, particularly from the state, that could help decrease the deficit while not digging as deep into the reserve.
In order to address the deficit, Hummel explained, they made adjustments from the preliminary budget to the proposed final budget, including not filling 3 open teaching positions and 1 open administrative position due to retirements; not adding an additional guidance counselor position; freezing all salaries and wages at 2019-20 levels; no cuts to existing programs.
"The biggest challenge with next year," he said, "is definitely the huge uncertainty on the revenue side of the budget.
"In my 20 plus years as a business manager I have never faced this much uncertainty in putting a budget together," Hummel said. "The effects of the economic shutdown on local revenue will not be completely evident until probably the fourth quarter of the calendar year because of the tax collection cycle. The other big unknown is the allocations we receive from the state. There is just so much uncertainty facing districts in the upcoming year."