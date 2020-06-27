LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Area School Board eliminated the penalty period for the school district’s 2020 property taxes.
The penalty period is gone for bills issued from July 1 through Dec. 31. The 10-percent charge is usually added to bills paid between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31 of a given tax year.
During the 2019-20 tax year, approximately 82 percent of property owners in the district paid during the discount period with another 10.5 percent paying during the face period, according to John Fairchild, director of administrative services. Fairchild said about 4.2 percent paid in the penalty phase with the remaining tax bills turning delinquent.
The district acted independently of any COVID-related legislation, Fairchild said.
“There were two bills related to tax deadlines that were being considered (Pennsylvania HB 2460 and SB 1125) but neither of them made it anywhere by last night. The district solicitor advised us that our only option was to reduce the penalty percentage — we had no authority to extend discount periods or other deadlines. It was really our only option to provide a small amount of relief to our school district taxpayers,” Fairchild said.
The state Legislature moved earlier this year to allow municipalities to adjust tax periods to extend discounts or eliminate penalties.