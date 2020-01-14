School board hires new business manager

MANDATA — The Line Mountain School Board members hired a new business manager on Tuesday night.
Kaitlin Rosselli, 31, of Gowen City, was unanimously chosen by the eight members of the board for the position left vacant by the retirement of Phil Rapant. Rosselli's salary is $80,000 compared to Rapant's final salary of $98,000.
"I'm excited to start," said Rosselli, a 2006 graduate of Line Mountain School District. "I'm an alumnus, so it feels good to be coming home. I want to hit the ground running."
Rosselli, who earned a degree in business administration in 2010 and a Master's of Business Administration in 2012, both from Bloomsburg University, has been the business manager at Millville Area School District since 2018 and served as accounts payable managers for the Midd-West and Lewisburg school districts before that. Her last day at Millville and her first day at Line Mountain is yet to be determined.
Line Mountain Superintendent Dave Campbell welcomed Rosselli to the team. Interviews started Dec. 17 and a four-member interview committee selected Rosselli.
"She is coming very highly recommended," said Campbell. "She did a wonderful job in her interviews."
Rapant's resignation was accepted by school board members at December's public meeting. He started in June 2005 and his final day is today.
Rosselli attended the public meeting with her husband John Rosselli. He said he came out to support his wife.