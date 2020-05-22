SELINSGROVE — The sudden resignation of Selinsgrove School District board member Dr. Jennifer Rager-Kay has left a vacancy that must be filled 30 days after the board accepts her letter of resignation.
The board will take action to accept the resignation and advertise for candidates to fill the vacancy, beginning on June 1, said board President Dennis Wolfe on Friday afternoon. "The board will interview candidates and fill the position at our June 29 scheduled meeting," he said.
Rager-Kay resigned two days after she apologized for a Facebook post addressing protestors against the state restrictions who do not wear masks. The posting, which was later removed by Rager-Kay, threatened to shoot anyone who comes near her family without a mask.
In the wake of that posting, Rager-Kay cited threats that she and her husband received, as the reason for the resignation.
“The events of the past few days have been unfortunate and troubling, regardless of one’s perspective," Wolfe said, "but our board, our administrators, our faculty and staff will continue to do their best to maintain Selinsgrove’s status as one of the best school districts in the area.”
School district superintendent Chad Cohrs added, "The resignation of a school board member is always a loss for a school district. It takes time for board members to understand their role and the operation of a school district. Hopefully we will have some interested candidates to step up and fill the vacancy."