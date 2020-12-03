SUNBURY — The Shikellamy School Board will meet Monday at the high school auditorium for its reorganization meeting.
According to Superintendent Jason Bendle, the board will be meeting at the high school auditorium instead of its usual meeting spot at the administration building on Packer Island.
Bendle said the board is following Gov. Tom Wolf's guidelines and wanted to continue in-person meetings but be able to safely socially distance.
Anyone who attends will be required to wear a mask.
The meeting starts at 7 p.m.