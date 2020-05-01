MILTON — Milton Area School Board members approved a $35.9 million final proposed 2020-2021 budget at Tuesday evening's board meeting, which was held remotely because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The budget proposes no increase in taxes, said Derreck Fink, business administrator and board secretary. The budget has been posted on the school district's website for public scrutiny. The vote on the final budget is scheduled for the board's May 19 remote meeting at 6 p.m.
"When comparing the proposed budget for next year," Finks explained, "We are expecting an increase in expenditures driven primarily by salaries and benefits of staff, as that accounts for over two-thirds of our annual budget."
Among the highlights of the 2020-2021 budget, Fink said, was the ability to reduce expenditures by nearly $1 million from the preliminary budget. "Unfortunately the impact of COVID-19 caused our projected revenues to fall by nearly the same amount."