SUNBURY — The Shikellamy Education Support Professionals Association and the Shikellamy School Board are still trying to negotiate a deal so that an outside agency won't be contracted to provide the services.
At a public hearing on Thursday, more than 100 people packed the Shikellamy High School gymnasium with concerns about the board seeking to subcontract the professional services out to ESS, of Cherry Hill, N.J.
"I am angry, frustrated and disgusted," resident Jennifer Bonaventura said of the board's decision to get bids for professional services.
Resident Tara Sprenkel asked the board to lose Solicitor Mike Levin and any members of negotiating teams and instead bring school board members and professional service employees into a room to negotiate.
Levin said the district and the professional service employees are still trying to work out a deal.
The standstill began in late 2019, because the district offered 30 cents an hour pay increases with a cap at $18 per hour except for those making more than $18 as they would be grandfathered, according to the documents the district has posted on its website.
The union was asking for 75 cents an hour raise across the board, according to Levin.
The district was asking the union to change health care packages in an attempt to save money but the union has rejected any changes, according to Levin.
According to the public salaries, one member of the union who is earning $21.05 per hour, is making $81,938 with benefits, which breaks down to $39.39 per hour. Not all employees receive the same benefits, according to Levin.
District officials said the total cost to the district with the 70 employees' salaries and benefits comes to $2.047 million per year. The district's total budget is approximately $50 million.
If the district were to subcontract the services, business Manager Brian Manning said the district would save $721,774 per year.
Board President Wendy Wiest asked officials from ESS what would happen to the current employees if the district were to hire the company.
Officials said each employee would be interviewed and the company would work in a partnership with the district to retain as many employees as they could.
That still didn't sit well with residents.
"If you care about the community, vote no," Bonaventura said.
After each of the six speakers pleaded with the board, the crowd of more than 100 people cheered and clapped in support of the union.
Union President Jody Kovaschetz spoke at the meeting and informed the board that students are used to seeing familiar faces and that taxpayer money should not be going to New Jersey.
The district says limited administrative fees will be going to ESS while the rest will remain in the community.
Kovaschetz told the board previously if the district gets its way she would get a $546 raise per year, with $479 of it going to health care and her co-pay would double and that she would actually lose money.
Teacher Union President Michele Erdman also told the board that the teachers union supported its support staff. Erdman urged the board to work out a deal.
The district voted two months ago to publish the entire negotiating terms on its website for the public to view.
Residents now have 30 days to voice concerns to Shikellamy administrative offices.