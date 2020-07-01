MANDATA — The Line Mountain backpack program, in conjunction with the Central PA Food Bank, will continue distributing meals to all people in the Line Mountain School District throughout the summer months.
The distribution will be at Zion Lutheran Church, 603 W. Market St., Trevorton, and at Zion Stone Valley Church, 1899 Mountain Road, Dalmatia. Distribution began June 10, and will be held 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Shelf-stable items, fresh and frozen foods, and prepared meals will be distributed to anyone who has a need, both students and adults. Backpack students will also receive their backpacks at the same time. Items will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER