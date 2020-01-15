School district gets new car for officers

SUNBURY — A brand new Ford Fusion will patrol Shikellamy School District facilities thanks to a donation from a Valley car dealership.
Sunbury Motors Co. donated the vehicle for three years.
"Anytime we can help, we try to do what we can," Sunbury Motors owner Tom Mertz said Wednesday. "I saw the district was going to be hiring a police force and was looking to get a vehicle for the officers so I called the district."
Superintendent Jason Bendle said the district and its officers, Chief Todd Hoover and officer Olegario Martinez, were thrilled to learn of the donation.
"We thank Sunbury Motors and Tom Mertz for their donation of the car," Bendle said. "The school police force has helped promote safety and security throughout our district for all of our students. Our officers are a great addition to the district and have done an excellent job.
"They both bring years of state police experience and knowledge to the district which aids in evaluating our procedures, train faculty and staff on best practices, and serve as a role model for all our students."
Students in art teacher Ingrid Howard's class developed the design of the police car, Bendle said.
The following students helped develop the design:
Seniors, Tyler Belizaire, Tanaya Jones, and Sydney Knauer along with juniors, Ava Birotte, Marissa Foulds, Sarah Trafton, Alica Vizcarra and Tatiana Winston.
The Shikellamy officers, both retired Pennsylvania state troopers, have legal authority in Shikellamy schools in the district and nearby roadways around the schools, Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said.
Bendle said the new force is working with Sunbury police and state police to develop a comprehensive safety plan.
The Shikellamy Police Department's primary function is to monitor the inside and outside of all the district's buildings, Bendle said.