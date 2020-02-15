School district holds Kindness Campaign

Some of the staff who participated in Kindness Week at Line Mountain included, bottom row (left to right): Jenna Fisher, Kam Traugh, Stacy Sprenkel, Trystanne Toczylousky and Amy Brosious; second row (left to right): Lori Hackenburg, Melissa Gessner, Lori Brown, Trish Herb, Tara Buriak and Courtney Yeager; and third row (left to right): Amanda Snyder, Holly Renninger, Betty Jean Reiner and Christine Shearn.