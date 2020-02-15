School district holds Kindness Campaign

Some of the staff who participated in Kindness Week at Line Mountain included, bottom row (left to right): Jenna Fisher, Kam Traugh, Stacy Sprenkel, Trystanne Toczylousky and Amy Brosious; second row (left to right): Lori Hackenburg, Melissa Gessner, Lori Brown, Trish Herb, Tara Buriak and Courtney Yeager; and third row (left to right): Amanda Snyder, Holly Renninger, Betty Jean Reiner and Christine Shearn.

 Provided Photo

MANDATA — Line Mountain School District hosted its Kindness Campaign this past week with a focus on youth mental health. 

On Monday, students and staff were encouraged to compliment/appreciate someone they don't normally talk to; on Tuesday, to clean up something that wasn't theirs; on Wednesday, to say hello to someone new; on Thursday, to post a positive message on social media; and on Friday, to wear a "be kind" apparel or red clothing.  

There was also a social media contest where students and staff could post a picture/video of them on Facebook or Instagram, demonstrating an act of kindness and include #bekind2020 in the caption. There will be two winners (an adult and a student). The prizes are two tickets to the Live United Live music festival taking place in June (adult prize) and a brand-new pair of air pods (student prize).

Also, Be Kind stickers were placed in all mailboxes.

— JUSTIN STRAWSER

