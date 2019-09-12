SELINSGROVE — The Selinsgrove Area School District has been recognized by The Pennsylvania Art Education Association (PAEA) for its outstanding commitment to visual arts education with the endorsement: Outstanding Visual Arts Community 2019.
The PAEA, said Dr. Stacy Potter, PAEA advocacy and policy chair, "empowers its members to transform their practices, students, colleagues, and communities to build a strong art education culture and citizenry; highly accessible programs; and highly visible programs.
The PAEA, said Potter, commends Selinsgrove Area School District for its active role in providing arts education opportunities for students.
— RICK DANDES