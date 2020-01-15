The Daily Item returned to the appeal process with Shamokin Area School District after district solicitor Tim Bowers stopped responding to the state Office of Open Records (OOR).
Business Manager Karen Colangelo, who is also the district's right to know officers, had previously decided to provide the requested information to The Daily Item.
The district, through meditation with OOR attorney Jill Wolfe on Nov. 5, originally agreed to comply with a Right to Know request by The Daily Item seeking paid coaches' text messages and emails to student-athletes. Bowers did not respond to the OOR mediator by Jan. 13's deadline, thus The Daily Item sought to continue the appeal process.
The OOR ruled on Jan. 3 that Line Mountain must turn over the same requested information following district officials denying this request. Line Mountain officials have been in contact with The Daily Item and are beginning to comply with the records request, making Shamokin the only district of nine in the Valley to not provide the records.
The OOR will rule on the Shamokin appeal within 30 days.
The Daily Item has since filed on Jan. 7 a request to obtain additional records from the date of the original RTK request to Jan. 7. The district requested a 30-day extension.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER