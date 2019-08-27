MANDATA — The Line Mountain School District will save more than half a million dollars when the refinancing of existing debt closes at the end of September.
At Tuesday night's regular meeting, PFM Financial Advisors LLC Managing Director Jamie Doyle informed the school board members that Janney Montgomery Scott LLC was the winning bid to refinance old bonds from 2013 out of 13 bidders. The district will save $567,232 in total over the next 15 years and the interest rate will decrease from 3 percent to 2.01 percent, she said.
"I am extremely pleased," said Doyle. "I was hoping to hit $100,000 on this refunding opportunity. This was a really amazing sale and really amazing competition today."
The refinancing plan will allow the district to pay the bonds off by Sept. 1, 2034, instead of Nov. 15, 2034, she said.
Doyle encouraged the district to use the savings for a "one-time expenditure."
The rates are locked until the settlement date of Sept. 30.
The seven members of the board unanimously voted to lock in the rates.
School Board Director Marlin Yeager and Superintendent Dave Campbell thanked Doyle.
"No questions, just thank you," said Yeager.
Campbell encouraged the board members to use the savings to invest in school safety measures.