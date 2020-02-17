MANDATA — Nothing was found after Line Mountain provided more than 10,000 emails and text messages from volunteer and paid coaches.
Following a lengthy Right to Know process, the state Office of Open Records ruled on Jan. 3 that Line Mountain must turnover paid coaches' text messages and emails to student-athletes between June 1 and Aug. 21. The district originally denied an Aug. 21 Right to Know request from The Daily Item for the information but provided emails to the newspaper of the messages on Friday on a CD after an appeal and subsequent ruling from the OOR.
Superintendent Dave Campbell said he doesn't agree with the decision, but will follow the law.
"Parents are supposed to monitor these types of communications," Campbell said. "We will never keep people from communicating with coaches. We always have that conversation every year with coaches (about how they're communicating with students)."
The request was made following a report by the U.S. Government Accountability Office showing 1 in 10 U.S. students experience adult sexual misconduct — which ranges from inappropriate to illegal — by school personnel over the course of their academic careers. The Daily Item examined all Valley school district's policies about how teachers and coaches communicate with students both during and after the school day.
The Daily Item filed a request with nine school districts for the same information for paid coaches. Shamokin Area and The Daily Item are in the appeal process, making the district in Coal Township the only district not to comply with the request.
Athletic Director/Dean of Students Brad Skelton conducted the search for text messages and emails as early as Aug. 21. He brought in 28 paid and volunteer coaches to interview whether they text or email students. Every coach signed off that they did not communicate with students via email and only five coaches communicate via text.
Most coaches use the Remind notification app, a communication tool, with student-athletes to allow school officials to track communications, said Skelton.
Even though the coaches do not use emails, Skelton said Technology Director Keith Harro compiled the information on a CD and presented it to The Daily Item. Skelton provided more than 10,000 emails from five head coaches with keywords in the body such as "student" and "players." The Daily Item will review these emails in more detail and report any findings.
Skelton said he reviewed the text messages of the coaches and students and found nothing inappropriate. The messages dealt with practices, games and times, he said.
"I'm satisfied with the results," said Skelton. "I always recommend to coaches to use the apps."
Campbell said the coaches were told not to delete anything once the records request came in August. He doesn't anticipate any policy changes based on the review of the records.
Shikellamy, Milton, Warrior Run, Lewisburg, Mifflinburg, Selinsgrove and Mount Carmel provided the newspaper with the information between August and December. All the districts' information showed coaches in the Valley were following procedures put in place at each school district.
Some district officials previously noted the timely yet worthwhile review of the records while other districts reviewed and changed their policies based on the records request. For example, the Shikellamy School District purchased the Remind notification app for coaches to communicate with student-athletes to allow school officials to track communications.