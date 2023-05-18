MIFFLINBURG — Officials in the Mifflinburg Area School District has acknowledged an unidentified employee was arrested and is facing unspecified charges.
The district said in a post on its website and social media, officials were "made aware of the arrest and charges against one of our employees. We were not aware of this issue prior to (Thursday)."
The alert said school officials are cooperating with law enforcement as part of the investigation. Additionally, officials said the employee no longer has access to schools in the district and "it does not appear that any illegal conduct occurred while in our schools."
No further information was posted.