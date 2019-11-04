Incoming freshmen for the 2020-2021 school year at two Valley high schools may have their own dedicated spot in the school with district officials considering an academy approach separating first-year high school students from older students.
The 9th Grade Academy model has been made popular in school districts in Philadelphia and Lancaster and several school districts across the state, including Shikellamy and Warrior Run, are considering the option for next year.
Shikellamy High School Principal Marc Freeman and Superintendent Jason Bendle are looking at presenting the district the academy model. In the Warrior Run School District, Assistant High School Principal Andrea Heller Landis said the district is also looking into the possibility of the program.
A 9th Grade Academy is set up for incoming freshmen to have their own dedicated space inside the high school, where 9th-grade classes and teachers are housed.
“This concept is something we are looking at because we believe that freshman year is the transition year that means the most,” Freeman said. “We are in the early stages of this and doing all the research, but I strongly believe that freshman year is what can determine how a student’s high school career can go.”
“We are currently in the very early stages of planning what a 9th Grade Academy could look like here at Warrior Run,” Landis said. “At the beginning of the month, we attended a conference at PaTTAN (Pennsylvania Training and Technical Assistance Network) where we started the conversations of bringing this concept to our district.”
The PaTTAN works closely with the state Department of Education to help provide professional development and technical assistance to improve student results, according to the website.
Landis said Warrior Run will attempt a pilot program in the 2020-2021 school year. “This year will be a year of planning to pilot for a group of students next year,” Landis said.
Bendle said Shikellamy plans to continue to explore the concept through the rest of this school year.
“I believe the concept of teaming teachers similar to a middle school approach for 9th graders would help students transition into high school and support academic, emotional, and social growth,” he said. “We will have to continue to explore how it would impact staffing and our schedule.
District officials will train with PaTTAN representatives through the year at no cost to the district, Bendle said.
According to PaTTAN the program customizes scheduling for incoming 9th-grade students so they’re in classes that fit their levels of learning.
Freeman said he took an early look around the high school to see where he could house the nearly 260 students that are anticipated for the 2020-2021 school year.
“We are just looking around and seeing what we could come up with,” Freeman said. “This is still just being discussed but we want to be proactive and start getting input.”
In the Philadelphia School District, the 9th Grade Academy includes focusing on coursework to lead students appropriately and successfully to whatever they want to do next, whether that’s career and technical education opportunities, internships, advanced placement courses or career-focused core classwork, according to the website.
Incoming freshman in the Philadelphia School District get a course-specific to issues that face ninth-graders, including the transition from middle school, the freedoms and responsibilities of high school, successful completion of courses, early college and career exposure, goal-setting, and academic advising to ensure students are on track not only for ninth grade but for all of high school, according to the course outline.
Freeman said students would still be able to participate in all school functions and sports and the only difference as they enter the high school is that they would be more secluded to being around other ninth-grade students.
“We are looking at having a ‘Big Brave, Little Brave’ program that would allow our older students to help mentor the incoming 9th graders,” Freeman said. “For now, we will continue to research all of this and see what is the best possible fit for Shikellamy.”