SCI-Coal Township currently has the most cases of COVID-19 in the state prison system with 118 inmates testing positive and the state Department of Corrections continues to regulate the situation and is continuing testing and mitigating methods to deal with the spike in cases.
In a phone press conference, Secretary John Wetzel addressed the spike in COVID-19 cases throughout the prison system.
As of Thursday, SCI-Coal Township has the most cases in the state with 118 inmates and five staffers, according to the state's online dashboard.
The state prison system, which has 24 facilities, has a total of 396 inmate cases.
Since the pandemic began in March, Wetzel said the prison system has tested 20,539 incarcerated inmates and 961 were positive.
"What happened in Coal Township is they were receiving technical parole offenders," he said. "We test them as soon as they come in and about 3.5 percent of new commits were positive. People who test negative at commitment also then become positive later on."
Wetzel said all the inmates are quarantined and the facility has it under control.
Wetzel said the Department of Corrections is also promoting inmates to get flu shots as well as working to reduce the population inside state facilities.
Wetzel said a test program offered inmates $5 of commissary goods for inmates if they receive a flu shot.
"It was a test program we tried and it worked," he said. "We are up 50-percent in inmates getting the flu shot."
"We had at least three influenza outbreaks before COVID-19, but as we know it is not as contagious," he said. "We quarantined and isolated in housing units and it didn't spread but that it is not always the case with COVID-19," he said.
Wetzel said another way the prison system is combatting the pandemic is by testing sewage from facilities. The testing allows officials to determine the severity of COVID-19 cases in case an inmate has not been tested.
"Every three days the discharge is sent to a lab and checks for detectable levels of COVID in the discharge," he said. "We have identified cases before the covid testing takes place."
Wetzel said the state continues to be proactive in cleaning and making sure inmates who are at risk are separated from others.
Wetzel said facilities have broken down into zones which eliminated large common gathering areas in order to keep inmates socially distanced.
Wetzel said prison officials are also working with the courts to reduce the population in facilities in order to keep inmates further apart from each other.
Wetzel said the prison system, although it may see some spikes, is in a better position to handle cases than it was back in March.
"We have learned so much more now than we did back then," he said. "We have gotten more precise on who may be positive and where and when to lockdown."
Wetzel said he does not expect any long-term statewide lockdowns at facilities this winter, but said the Department of Corrections is continuing to monitor all locations.
Susan McNaughton, spokesperson for the Department of Corrections, said common areas are cleaned often.
"It's ongoing just like in the community," she said. "It really ramps up when we have a positive case. Then the facility locks down for a facility-wide deep clean for 72 hours."