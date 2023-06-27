COAL TOWNSHIP — A state police investigation is underway into an alleged assault on a correctional officer at the state Correctional Facility at Coal Township, according to officials.
Ryan Tarkowski, communications director for the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, said the incident took place on June 15 when an inmate, who was not identified, used an altered razor to assault a correction's officer, causing a facial laceration.
"The officer was taken to an area hospital for treatment," he said. "The facility was locked down, violence reduction protocols were followed, and controlled access to phones, kiosks and showers was afforded through June 20."
Tarkowski said the state police were notified, and a criminal investigation is underway.
No other information was provided.