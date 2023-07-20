COAL TOWNSHIP — An adult basic education teacher at SCI-Coal Township faces felony institutional sexual assault after an agent from the state Department of Corrections on Thursday said the 66-year-old woman conducted a physical relationship with an inmate.
Judy Letcavage, of Paxinos, appeared before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic Thursday and is accused of having a sexual relationship with an inmate, court documents said.
Letcavage also faces misdemeanor charges of obstruction and official oppression, according to court documents.
The alleged incident began when an employee allegedly reported in March he saw an inmate come up behind Letcavage and put his hands on her hips. The employee said Letcavage, without flinching or lifting her head, stated in a calm voice, "What are you doing?" according to court documents.
The inmate saw the employee and quickly moved away from Letcavage, court documents said.
Letcavage submitted a misconduct on the inmate, court documents said.
On April 6, the inmate was interviewed and allegedly told investigators he had worked with Letcavage for the past 16 months, but their relationship evolved, investigators said.
The inmate said the relationship began when he inadvertently touched the woman's hand when she would give him a pass, according to court documents.
On one occasion, when the inmate touched Letcavage's hand, she allegedly said, "are you touching my hand on purpose?" according to investigators.
The woman told the inmate the touching needed to stop, the inmate allegedly told investigators.
A few days later, Letcavage handed the inmate a pass and allegedly said, "go ahead and touch my hand," the inmate told investigators, according to court documents.
Letcavage then gave the inmate notes and one of them that was provided to investigators said, "I woke up in your t-shirt XO," according to court documents.
The inmate told investigators he gave the woman one of his T-shirts for her to wear, according to court documents.
The inmate said their relationship began to grow, and they began to kiss and touch each other, and that Letcavage performed oral sex on the man in a closet next to a computer lab.
Letcavage was interviewed by authorities and when asked if the inmate wanted a relationship with her, she responded, "no," authorities said.
When Letcavage was asked what happened in the computer lab, she allegedly responded, "I'm not going to answer," authorities said. When Letcavage was asked if the inmate gave her a T-shirt, she again responded, "I'm not going to answer that," authorities said.
When Letcavage was questioned further, she allegedly admitted to the relationship, and estimated the relationship became physical in December.
Letcavage allegedly told investigators she kissed the inmate 20 times in a two-month period. Letcavage allegedly admitted she grabbed the man's genital area three times, and allegedly admitted to performing oral sex on the man in a closet.
Letcavage will now appear before Gembic for a preliminary hearing.