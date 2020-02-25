WATSONTOWN — The new Greater Susquehanna Center branch of Luzerne County Community College is expanding its current facility in Watsontown.
Luzerne County Community College President Thomas Leary and local director Kelly Foran announced at an open house on Monday that a science lab will be built over the summer with a goal of having it available for use in the fall semester at the new college campus at the former Watsontown Elementary School. The class started with eight students on Sept. 30 and tripled in the spring semester at the building at 1100 Main St., Watsontown.
“The architects have already come and laid out the plans, so there will be renovations starting in the summer,” said Foran. “We’ll be able to offer some of the science courses that are needed for our pre-health majors and our science majors.”
The location has two computer labs, five classrooms, an office area and a student lounge with room to expand as enrollment goes up. The spring semester had English, math, speech, biology, sociology, art, First Year Experience, computer information systems and CPR. One of the rooms was intended to be a science lab.
Leary credited Foran with the push for the science lab.
“We feel this investment we’re making, this commitment we’re making, this area is rich for community college opportunities,” said Leary. “We get a sense from the community on what is really needed and we try to partner with the community to get the necessary investment, technology and equipment to offer that.”
Students who need the science lab would have needed to travel to Nanticoke or Shamokin to complete that part of the program if the science lab is not introduced to Watsontown, said Foran.
The lab renovation cost was not available on Monday, said Foran.
Luzerne committed $100,000 for the first year toward tuition and costs, but will seek donations from five local counties that will allow the in-county tuition rate for the incoming Luzerne County Community College to remain at $130 a credit. In-county students are considered any student from Union, Snyder, Montour, Northumberland, Lycoming and Clinton counties.
Students Jacquelyn Bognetz, 21, of Watsontown, and Whitney Hans, 19, of Lewisburg, are both looking forward to the science lab. Bognetz is studying physical and health education while Hans is in the pre-nursing program.
“I would have to travel, but it would be nice to have it here,” said Bognetz. “With working, it will be better to come here instead of having to commute.”
Hans said the science lab is a great opportunity.
“The nursing field, in general, is growing,” she said. “Other classes can benefit, too. It’ll be a great addition.”
Bognetz, who attended elementary school at the building, said she attended classes at Bloomsburg and Lock Haven Universities, but she said she likes the smaller one-on-one classes at Luzerne. It’s a three-minute commute, too, she said.
The goal for the fall semester is more than 100, said Foran.
The spring semester ends the second week of May. The summer semester begins May 26, said Foran.