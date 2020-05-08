SUNBURY — A group of nearly 60 Boy Scouts of America and their leaders helped the Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging on Thursday morning pack food boxes and hygiene bags for 350 older adults throughout the county.
Due to the COVID-19 crisis, older adults in Northumberland County requested assistance for food because their stock was running low, said county AAA administrator Karen Leonovich.
"Older adults are encouraged to stay in their homes because they are susceptible to COVID-19. They are not out shopping like they have been or their formal supports like family and friends were not available to shop for them," said Leonovich. "We have more and more older adults who have no food in their homes right now."
Walter Howell, the senior district executive from the Susquehanna Council of the Boy Scouts of America, brought more than 55 Scouts and leaders to assist with the packing. The items were also delivered by the Scouts on Thursday.
"Community service is one of our major things," said Howell. "Building better citizens so youth understand the importance as they get older and it continues on."
Scout Leonard Machesic, 15, of Troop 254 out of Shamokin Area, said he was happy to volunteer.
"It's important what we do," he said. "Other people can't get out right now."
Scout Roslyn Snyder, 11, of Troop 350 out of Sunbury, agreed with Machesic.
"I like doing it," she said. "It's nice to do work for the community."
The AAA used a Disaster Relief grant from the Central Susquehanna Community Foundation to purchase shelf-stable food items and personal hygiene products for recipients from Weis Markets in Milton. All volunteers were provided with a disposable mask and a bottle of hand sanitizer and were encouraged to practice social distancing.
International Paper in Mount Carmel donated the boxes and Function of Beauty in Paxinos donated 400 bottles of hand sanitizer. Dollar General in Watsontown assisted with obtaining 350 puzzle books for distribution, said Leonovich.
County adult probation officers and a team member from the county's maintenance department assisted with unloading the delivery truck and setting up work stations, she said.
Leonovich also thanked the commissioners for their ongoing support of the AA and the older adults of Northumberland County. Commissioner Chairman Sam Schiccatano came out to help with the packing.
"I'm impressed with the staff and young people," he said. "It's a sign that people care about each other in Northumberland County. We need to take care of our senior citizens. I have a soft spot for our seniors and I'm glad to be able to help."