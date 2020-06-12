SUNBURY — Sunbury police continue to search for a 6-foot, 260- to 280-pound black male who officers say was wearing all dark clothing and a white mask prior to a robbery at the North Front Street Turkey Hill at around 4:30 p.m., on Monday, according to police.
Chief Brad Hare said his department has been reviewing surveillance footage from Turkey Hill and other property owners in the area of North Front Street.
Hare said police have identified persons of interest and the investigation is ongoing.
The male made a purchase and, when the cashier opened the register to get change, the man jumped over the counter, grabbed some money and fled, according to Hare.
Hare said a struggle with the clerk began but the male got away and the clerk was not injured.
Police are still asking anyone with information about the robbery or potential suspect to call 911.