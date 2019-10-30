There are four seats on Lewisburg Borough Council up for election Tuesday but the lone contested race pits Democrat Elijah Farrell against Republican Rudy Mummey.
Farrell and Mummey are competing to represent the borough’s Ward 4, which encompasses the area north of Saint Anthony Street east of Route 15 and all borough land west of the highway.
According to the county elections office, there are 775 registered voters in Ward 4: 294 Democrats, 349 Republicans, 132 third-party members and non-party affiliates.
Incumbents Michael Derman, a Republican representing Ward 1, and Democrat Jordi Comas of Ward 2 each seek re-election without a challenger to oppose them. Newcomer Debra Sulai, a Democrat of the Ward 3, also is without an opponent.
All candidates seek four-year terms. There are eight total seats on the council, two representatives from each ward.
Winners in Wards 3 and 4 will replace Kathryn Morris, council president, and council member Gary Frederick, respectively. Neither sought re-election.
Farrell works as a design-build contractor while Mummey is a retired teacher of the Lewisburg Area School District, having worked 39 years.
The competing candidates each addressed the issues of heavy truck traffic in the downtown, repairing the relationship between the borough and neighboring East Buffalo Township along with a pending Human Relations Ordinance proposal that seeks to strengthen civil rights for members of the LGBTQ+ community and protect against potential discrimination based on one’s genetic information.
Both candidates said they believe that Ward 4 is often forgotten by the borough council, especially those living west of Route 15.
“The borough council members, I don’t think they know we’re here. We’re paying our taxes, too,” Mummey said, raising concerns about conditions of borough streets in his ward’s neighborhoods as one concern. “Some of our streets are deplorable.”
Farrell said through canvassing Ward 4, residents there raised concerns with public lighting and pedestrian safety and “walkability.” If elected, he said he’d formally survey residents of Ward 4 to further identify potential concerns.
“Ward 4 has kind of been forgotten,” Farrell said. “I feel that Ward 4 ends up paying Lewisburg taxes but may not receive all the benefits of living in the downtown area.”
Borough officials worked with a citizen group to study traffic concerns along Market Street between Route 15 and the Susquehanna River. The study was born out of merchants’ worries that an uptick in large trucks passing through the borough jeopardized the downtown economy and aesthetics.
Farrell said he’s reviewed the study’s summary — the full study hasn’t been made publicly available, yet — and said the issue is one worth addressing by council. However, he said more information about a study recommendation to seek a heavy truck ban needs further thought.
“At this point, I would not call for a complete ban on heavy-duty traffic until there was a study to see what the adverse effects of that ban would create. I think that’s a bit of an elitist attitude to say ban them from the downtown and not worry about the rest of the surrounding townships and boroughs,” Farrell said.
Mummey identified the issue as “the biggest problem” facing the borough. He attended a public presentation on the study’s findings and said he would vote in support of a traffic ban, with certain allowances for deliveries and such.
“That street was not built for heavy trucks like that,” Mummey said. “I hope when they give that information to PennDOT they can do something about that.”
Mummey and Farrell each said direct negotiations with East Buffalo Township would best serve the repair of the fractured relationship with the neighboring municipality.
Farrell said he didn’t have enough information to judge the merits of a lawsuit filed by the borough against the township earlier this year concerning municipal funding of the regional police department. Mummey called the lawsuit a waste of taxpayer money by both sides. He posited whether a 50-50 split would have been more beneficial in the longterm to avoid continued legal fees and fighting with the township.
If tasked to vote on the proposed Human Relations Ordinance, Mummey said he’d vote in favor of the proposal as it’s written. However, he questioned its necessity.
“I’ve read it and I could support it the way it’s written right now,” Mummey said. “I’m not sure there isn’t anything in that wording that isn’t already guaranteed to everyone in the United States.”
Farrell called the matter a “sensitive subject” but that he believes that “people of marginalized communities do need a voice.”
“I don’t know that the Human Relations Ordinance is the proper avenue for that, yet. I do believe in giving people a voice, whether by race, sexuality or (gender) identification. Everybody needs a voice and they need a way to address acts of discrimination in our city,” Farrell said.