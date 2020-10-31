SUNBURY — A Northumberland man was taken into custody soon after three Philadelphia men were arrested for having $50,000 worth of cocaine on Friday as part of a day-long drug operation in Point Township.
Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare and Sgt. Travis Bremigen said Northumberland Montour Drug Task Force members operated a controlled buy Friday which led to police arresting Jose Maitos-Rivera, 45, Raul Diaz, 18, and Ariel Diaz, 60, all of Philadelphia.
As the three men were being held in custody, police received additional information and sent task force members back out for another controlled purchase which led to the arrest of Robert Boardman, 35, of Front Street, in Northumberland.
Sunbury officers Aaron Doyle and Trey Kurtz were sent by Hare, Bremigen and Northumberland County Deputy Sheriff Todd Owens to make the purchase of 10 bags of heroin from Boardman, police said.
Boardman now faces felony possession with the intent to deliver.
All four men are incarcerated at the Northumberland County Jail waiting to be arraigned on the charges.
"I commend the task force for going out and putting in the extra hours and going the extra mile," Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz said. "This is the largest cocaine seizure in my near six years in office.
"What Chief Hare, Sgt. Bremigen, officer Kurtz and Northumberland County Sheriff Bob Wolfe and Deputy Sheriff (Todd) Owens were able to pull off should be commended," Matulewicz said. "They were able to take $50,000 worth of cocaine off the streets. Let this be a notice that if anyone is coming into Northumberland County with the intent to sell drugs, they will be caught and prosecuted."
The drug bust was a collaborative effort between the Sunbury Police Department, the Northumberland Montour Drug Task Force and the Northumberland County Sheriff Department.
Hare and Bremigen said police made the purchase in Point Township on Friday afternoon and several other officers from various police departments conducted the investigation.
Officers made the purchase of 56 grams of cocaine during the controlled buy, which led to search warrants being issued on a vehicle and home.
Police were able to locate an additional 364 grams inside the vehicle for a total street value of $50,000, Hare and Bremigen said.
"I am proud of all of Valley law enforcement who participated yesterday and were dedicated to spending more than 16 hours in a day working on this," Hare said. "This is just one part of the rebuilding of the Sunbury Police Department and the results are showing. We are happy to report we got a lot of drugs off our streets."