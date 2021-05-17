SUNBURY — A second person now faces charges after a May 3 shooting on Susquehanna Avenue in Sunbury.
Felix Pena, 26, of Susquehanna Avenue, was arrested and charged with felony firearms not to be carried without a license and persons not to possess a firearm.
Justin Santiago, 24, of Brooklyn, New York, was previously charged with misdemeanor recklessly endangering and criminal mischief.
Sunbury Police Sgt. Travis Bremigen said the incident drew police from several departments to Sunbury.
Bremigen said police were dispatched to the 1100 block of Susquehanna Avenue at around 8 p.m. on May 3 for reports of shots fired.
A witness told police he observed several individuals engaged in a verbal dispute and the argument continued to get louder, according to police. The witness told officers that the last thing he heard was “do something about it,” and then he heard shots fired and he called 911, police said.
A second witness told officers she looked outside her window and saw a man holding a handgun pointed at the ground near Joseph Avenue, police reported.
The woman told police she heard gunshots and saw people fleeing toward Fort Augusta Avenue, police said. The woman said a vehicle in front of her property was struck by a bullet, police said.
A third witness told police he heard something strike his house and when he looked he found a bullet hole on the siding, police said.
Bremigen said several officers from the police department then arrived on scene and a two-block area on Susquehanna Avenue was closed down as the investigation began.
Officers reviewed video surveillance footage from various homes while police and state police began to collect evidence. An additional witness told officers that after shots were fired he observed males running between two houses in the 1100 block of Susquehanna Avenue, according to police.
Santiago turned himself in for the incident, Bremigen said. Pena called the police station and asked to speak to Bremigen. Pena said he got the weapon from a person named “spirit” who was in a dark-colored van, police said.
When Pena began to walk toward Santiago, Santiago fired a gun and Pena ran with his gun in his hand, police said. Pena then gave the weapon back to “spirit,” police said.
Pena said he has been trying to “squash” the issue between Pena and Santiago for a long time, police said.
Pena now will appear before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey on the charges.