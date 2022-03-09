Three Valley high school basketball teams will be back in action in the second round of the PIAA playoffs on Friday night.
The only team to play locally will be the Southern Columbia girls in Class 2A. The Tigers, now 26-1, will meet Tri-Valley (20-6) at 7:30 p.m. at Shamokin High.
Also in 2A, defending state champion Mount Carmel (21-5) will travel to Cedar Crest to take on Columbia (24-2) at 6 p.m.
In 4A boys, District 4 champion Lewisburg (23-5) meets District 11 champion Bethlehem Catholic (20-6) at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Hazleton.