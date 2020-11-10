WASHINGTONVILLE — The Montour Solar One team of Pattern Energy and Talen Energy will host a telephone town hall on Wednesday at 7 p.m., according to Taryne Williams, of Talen Energy.
Residents, business owners and other interested parties are invited to join the town hall meeting by calling in via any touchtone phone to 855-756-7520, ext. 69594#. Company representatives will present a brief overview of the project. Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions during the approximately 45-minute event.
More information regarding the Montour Solar One project can be found at https://montoursolar.com/.
— JOE SYLVESTER