NORTHUMBERLAND — Service Electric Cablevision is offering 90 days of free internet service to students and teachers who do not already subscribe to the SECV internet.
General manager Samuel Haulman made the announcement to the media on Wednesday. This offer includes the 40M x 4M tier of Internet service, along with a free cable modem rental. It applies only to new customers that have not subscribed to SECV Internet service within the last 60 days and other restrictions may apply.
"Self-installation is required with the assistance of a technician outside the residence to ensure the safety of our employees," said Haulman. "All new customers must provide written proof of their child’s current enrollment at a local school in SECV’s service area. All teachers must reside in SECV’s service area and provide evidence of current employment status."
For more information or to enroll in the eLearning offer, please have students or teachers call us at 877-955-7328.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER