LEWISBURG — The SEDA Council of Governments board of directors at Wednesday afternoon's meeting approved one ARC (Appalachian Regional Commission) access road project as a priority for FY 2020-2021. That project could be in Milton.
Future projects are priority ranked by ARC, and the Milton project is the highest-ranked of three proposed access road projects. The Milton project is a 4,500-ft. access road that would serve 145 acres in the Milton Area Industrial Park, and would provide access to five lots, noted Betsy Lockwood, SEDA-COG grants manager, in a report given to board directors.
The report said that the Milton access road would not only enhance the probability of future growth within the industrial park area, it would also promote growth of current industries due to the considerable savings, $130,000 a year, in current trucking costs associated with accessing I-80. It would also alleviate 730 trucks per week and 500 personal vehicles per day from traveling through a high-density residential neighborhood and an elementary school.
— RICK DANDES