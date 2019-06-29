LEWISBURG — SEDA-Council of Governments has contracted with Design Nine, Inc. of Blacksburg, Va., to provide a broadband study for Clinton, Lycoming, Northumberland and Union Counties. The organization is asking the public for their input.
As a result of receiving funding assistance from the U.S. Appalachian Regional Commission and the four participating counties, Design Nine will analyze existing broadband assets in the counties including those offered by telecom service providers, cable companies and government organizations that provide communications services through schools and first responders. The company will analyze the types of broadband services available, broadband use patterns and gaps in coverage, and make recommendations to the counties as to how to improve coverage.
A Key part of the Design Nine data collection process is a public survey from both businesses and residents regarding their current broadband connections. Residential and business surveys will be made available to the public at select locations throughout the four counties, as well as online via social media and the web. These surveys will provide detailed broadband usage and coverage data needed to complete the study.
Scheduled to be completed by the end of August, this study will serve to guide the implementation of a modern broadband network. It will also provide the standards necessary for SEDA-Council of Governments to develop and release a model Request for Proposal (RFP) from engineering and communications construction firms that may be interested in designing and constructing such a network.
Paper surveys may be found at the following locations or online at: http://www.seda-cog.org/itg & http://www.facebook.com/sedacog.
Clinton County – Clinton County Administration Building, Renovo Borough Office, Loganton Borough Office, Renovo Library, Friendship Library, Ross Library, and the following post offices: Avis, Beech Creek, Castanea, Lamar, Lock Haven, Loganton, Mackeyville, McElhattan, Mill Hall, North Bend, Renovo, Westport, and Woolrich.
Lycoming County – Lycoming County Planning Commission, James V. Brown Library, Hughesville Library, Muncy Library, Jersey Shore Library, Montoursville Library and the Pine Creek Community Center
Northumberland County – Mt. Carmel Area Public Library, Shamokin & Coal Township Public Library, Degenstein Community Library, Milton Public Library, Montgomery House Library, Priestley-Forsyth Memorial Library, and the Northumberland County Administration Building.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER