SEDA-COG hires Lewisburg employee as executive director

LEWISBURG — SEDA-Council of Governments announced Kim Wheeler, Lewisburg Borough’s special projects coordinator and grants manager, will become its new executive director.
Wheeler worked for the borough since January 2019. She previously worked for SEDA-COG from 2003 to 2007 as a senior planner. She is expected to be officially ratified into her new role by SEDA-COG’s board of directors on Jan. 27. Her first day at SEDA-COG is planned for Jan. 11.
“It’s a big deal. I’m excited about that. There’s been a lot of years building up this pathway for me,” Wheeler said.
Wheeler spent the bulk of her first year coordinating the Market Street Corridor Traffic Survey. It explored heavy traffic in the borough’s downtown and the impact on Lewisburg’s economy and historic district. She also aided the Bull Run Greenway project which will lead to major changes in Hufnagle Park in 2021, and helped coordinate the borough’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic along with other community projects.
Wheeler has lived in Lewisburg since she moved to the area in 2003 to take her first job with SEDA-COG. She and her husband are raising two children in the borough.
“I’ve been here to support our partner agencies. It’s been a great opportunity for me to give back to Lewisburg,” Wheeler said.
Wheeler replaces John Brown, who was hired in January 2020 to succeed William Seigel, who worked for 39 years at the quasi-governmental community and economic development agency in Lewisburg. SEDA-COG aids municipal governments in an 11-county region including Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union.
SEDA-COG Board President Rich Ridgway said Wheeler is the best choice to head the agency with her expertise and laser focus on helping the region.
“We are thrilled with Kim’s hiring as she brings years of experience in various realms of government and planning. Her expertise and passion for improving the region coupled with her incredible work ethic is a winning combination. We look forward to working with Kim to ever improve the quality of life in our 11-county region,” Ridgway said.