SHAMOKIN — SEDA-COG opened an office in the city and you wouldn't know it — yet.
The Lewisburg-based public development organization dedicated one of its staffers, Betsy Kramer, full-time to lead community revitalization efforts in Shamokin. It’s brand new partnership is with City Hall and the grassroots business and citizen alliance, Shamokin Area Businesses for Economic Revitalization (SABER).
State Rep. Kurt Masser, R-107, secured a $300,000 grant from Department of Community and Economic Development that for three years will pay Kramer’s salary, cover cost of the office space at 525 N. Market St. and fund operations.
“The community’s on the cusp of change,” William Seigel, executive director, SEDA-COG, said. “What was most needed was leadership, someone to lead the excitement and exuberance that we see here and focus it to make achievements.”
The organization’s commitment comes on the heels of major investment announcements this summer: the development of two hotels inside Shamokin’s borders along with a new medical building downtown, all of which is buoyed by a combined $3 million in state grant funding.
That’s on top of clear-to-the-eyes investments small business owners already made in their properties and enterprises across the city’s 0.8 square miles.
Eager optimists pushing revitalization in a city overdue for a reinvigoration believe the presence alone of SEDA-COG, never mind the revitalization initiatives it will take on, is the latest sign that better days are nearly close enough to mark on a calendar.
“If you don’t see the change that has come, then your eyes are closed,” Masser said.
That’s not to say Shamokin’s challenges that have shaped its public perception have been solved — hardly so.
Drug abuse and accompanying crime continue to keep police busy and citizens on edge. City Hall’s finances improved but remain tenuous as elected officials contemplate an exit from the state’s Act 47 program for distressed municipalities. Many blighted properties have been demolished but heavy equipment operators aren’t at a loss for targets when it comes to run-down properties.
For the first time in a long time, though, there exists hope that a turnaround is afoot.
Mayor John Brown said having SEDA-COG take charge is a relief.
“Our 10-year plan started to happen in two years,” Brown said. “We were looking 10 or 15 years down the road. All of a sudden, everything started to happen so quickly.”
SEDA-COG’s initial aim is multi-pronged but long-term goals aren’t fully realized.
The first priority is to expand on existing strategic planning for Shamokin. Kramer said a request for proposals for a Revitalization Implementation Plan is being finalized and will be advertised in early October. Consultants will be sought to develop an expansive plan looking at the city as a whole, not just the downtown's economics.
SEDA-COG also will take on pursuing a HOME grant for the city. HOME is a federal block grant aiding affordable housing for low-income households. Seigel estimates a grant award could bring $500,000 and, over the course of three years, help renovate up to 12 properties. Shamokin had been in bad standing with the HOME from a prior administration's mishandling of grant funding. The city paid off the debt owed, Brown said, and hopes to re-enter the program.
Kramer will be tasked to seek out other grant opportunities and write applications. She'll also meet with elected officials, government agency officials and private business owners. Her visibility at public meetings and events is a must, Seigel said.
“We can walk door to door, business to business and ask, ‘What are you doing well? Where do you need help?'” Kramer said.
Other initiatives include strategizing the demolition or rehabilitation of blighted properties, building relationships with entrepreneurs, old and new, and capitalize on tourism opportunities presented by the nearby Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area. An estimated $100,000 grant from Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is already pending to fund a feasibility study for bicycle and hiking opportunities at AOAA and on trails connecting Sunbury, Shamokin, Mount Carmel and the Weiser state forest, Masser said.
Masser said Kramer’s work could help neighboring communities in the sense that an identified grant opportunity may not be right for Shamokin but could be a good fit for a nearby municipality. Kramer can forward that information along, he said.
Kathy Vetovich leads SABER and owns the office space leased to SEDA-COG. She agreed with Masser in the sense that successful developments in Shamokin can only branch out.
“If we can somehow bring our little city back, that’s going to revitalize our entire area,” Vetovich said.
Planning is in its infancy and the partnership is so fresh that SEDA-COG hasn’t yet hung signage on the front of its one-woman office space — a space just large enough for a desk and a few visitors. Kramer, an Elysburg native, remembers fondly an age where Shamokin’s downtown was lively and attracted visitors throughout the region.
“When I was growing up, we would come to Shamokin to get our fancy clothes. In high school, I may or may not have cruised Shamokin. It was devastating for me to see what was happening to Shamokin over the years. When the opportunity came to give help to city, it was very exciting for me,” Kramer said.
“The City of Shamokin needs a champion. They need someone in front of anybody who will listen,” Seigel said before motioning to Kramer.
SEDA-COG’s Shamokin office at 525 N. Market St. is open Mondays and Thursdays. Kramer will work on Shamokin revitalization five days a week, she and Seigel said. Call ahead to schedule a visit, 570-524-4491, or email bkramer@seda-cog.org.